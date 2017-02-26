Police officer injured, carjacking suspect arrested after extensive chase

A Belmont County man wanted for carjacking has been arrested in West Virginia after a car chase that left one police officer injured.

The suspect, Todd Boyes, 43, of Caldwell was wanted a carjacking on State Route 149 near mile marker 13. Boyes allegedly pointed an AR-15 at the carjacking victim. The victim was not harmed, and the vehicle was later found in Washington County, Ohio.

After about a 15 minute chase near Charleston, West Virginia, Boyes crashed his car and was arrested. One officer was injured in the chase.

"This was the type of call where the pursuit itself is dangerous enough, but the suspect that you're dealing with is even more dangerous. He needs to be taken off the street, he's a danger to the public, he's already proven that he will use deadly force to steal a vehicle. He's a very very bad guy and we're very glad he's off the streets," said Lt. Steve Cooper, Chief Detective at the Charleston Police Dept

Boyes was hospitalized and is awaiting arraignment in West Virginia.