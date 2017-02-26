UPDATE: Police Release Name of Suspect Found Dead After Running From Crash

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m., Monday:

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released new information after finding the body of a man who fled from the scene of a minor vehicle accident.

According to OSHP, 26-year-old Chuck Dickens of Huber Heights was found dead in a pipe under Interstate 70. A coroner's office will do a full autopsy.

Stay with 7News for updates as they become available.

UPDATE, 7:15 p.m., Sunday



According to Lt. Faunda with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident began at 11:30 a.m. Sunday when two cars were involved in a crash on I-70 west.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was able to watch the man run from the car, and tell police which direction he went. At that point, early Sunday afternoon, officers set up a perimeter and tried to locate the man who ran away.



For several hours, officers were communicating back and forth with the man, but he refused to come out of the drainage pipe in the culvert where he was hiding. Officers then sent a robot in, and they discovered the man was dead.



A dive team was called in to assist in the recovery of the man's body on Sunday evening.



Lt. Faunda said he is not sure why the man ran from police or why he would not come out of the pipe. His name is not being released as of Sunday night, but Faunda said he is not believed to be from the Ohio Valley.

There is no word on the circumstances surrounding the man's death. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation.

UPDATE, 6:45 p.m.:



According to 7News reporter Paige Madden, emergency officials are bringing the body of a man up the hillside where the search for the suspect was happening.



Lt. Faunda with the Ohio State Highway Patrol has not confirmed how the man died, and his identity is not being released because the family has not been notified.



More information should be released later Sunday evening.



ORIGINAL STORY:

A large number of law enforcement officers in Ohio are looking for a suspect that escaped an accident on Sunday afternoon.

The man reportedly got away from the crash near mile marker 221 on I-70 West in Belmont County.

The Belmont County Sheriff's Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and fire and EMS crews are all on scene looking for the suspect.



The Wheeling Police and Fire Department and Ohio County Sheriff's Department were also called to assist with the search.

According to Lt. James Faunda with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the suspect is not considered armed or dangerous.

Stay with 7News for additional details.