Ihlenfeld Continues His Work to Fight Drug Epidemic in West Virginia

Former West Virginia U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld is continuing his work to fight the drug epidemic in the Mountain State, even without his official title.

After leaving the U.S. Attorney's office on December 31st, Ihlenfeld joined Governor Jim Justice's committee on substance abuse.

Just this past week, he was invited by the House Judiciary Committee to give a presentation on the drug epidemic.

He said while it is a long road ahead, the state legislature is taking the right steps toward a solution.

"The judiciary committee did push through a bill that would enhance the penalties for those who traffic in Fentanyl," Ihlenfeld said.

He continued, "There is a specific statute now that, ultimately if it becomes law, will address that drug which is causing spikes in overdoses in the city of Wheeling, throughout the Ohio Valley, throughout Appalachia. So that was a very positive step as well. Hopefully, this Fentanyl legislation will make it to the Governor's desk and be signed into law."

Ihlenfeld also spoke before the Committee for Prevention and Treatment.

He said he made suggestions on how the state can address the drug epidemic without investing a lot of money that is not in the budget.