Awkward End to 89th Academy Awards

It was an awkward end to the Academy Awards.

Actor Warren Beatty and actress Faye Dunaway announced "La La Land" as the winner of the best picture. But, they got it wrong. The best picture happened to be "Moonlight."

"Moonlight" tells the story of a boy's journey to adulthood through his upbringing in Miami.

The film stars Naomie Harris as the boy's drug-addicted mother, and Mahershala Ali played a drug dealer-turned mentor for the boy.

The film was "La La Land's" biggest competition as the film had 14 nominations. So what happened on stage last night?

Warren Beatty explained, "I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone "La La Land." That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny," said Beatty.

"Well you were funny, said host Jimmy Kimmel.

"Thank you very much. This is "Moonlight" the best picture," said Beatty.

Jimmy Kimmel jokingly blamed Steve Harvey for this. If you remember Harvey announced the wrong winner last year on "Miss Universe."

The cast of "Moonlight" said they hoped this inspired young people who feel marginalized.