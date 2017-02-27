Judge Sets Bond at $5M For Accused Child Rapist - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Judge Sets Bond at $5M For Accused Child Rapist

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -

A $5-million bond has been set by Steubenville Municipal Court Judge John Mascio for the man accused of repeatedly raping an 8-year-old then hiding from police for weeks.

David Kausky was arrested by U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force at an RV lot in Marietta, Ohio on Saturday around noon.

Authorities say they were led by an "associate" of his.

Kausky was wanted for four counts of rape and four counts of sexual imposition of a minor after an investigation conducted by Steubenville Police.

He will be arraigned in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon.

