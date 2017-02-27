Bond Set at $10M for Accused Child Rapist

The accused child rapist who police searched nationwide for has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in Jefferson County.

David Kausky is accused of repeatedly raping an 8-year-old in Steubenville over a course of 8 months. He was expected in court earlier this month, but never showed. That's when authorities launched a nationwide search for Kausky.

Prosecutor Jeff Bruzzese said the girl told her parents about the rape and sexual misconduct, and they took her to the Steubenville Police. During the arraignment, Bruzzese added that Kausky confessed to at least one count of rape and they have his DNA from the girl's rape kit.

He said Kausky's first sexual convictions involving children starts back in 2002.

Earlier Monday, Steubenville Municipal Court Judge John Mascio set Kausky's bond to $5M. Judge Michelle Miller ruled Kausky to be a danger to all children in Jefferson County and set his bond at $10M.