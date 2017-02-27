Fifth Construction Zone to be Added to Route 7

Another construction zone will be added to State Route 7 South of Steubenville to the Jefferson County line.

Starting March 5th, Ohio Department of Transportation will be repairing the bridge over Farm Lane in Tiltonsville. Repairs are expected to take three months.

Right now there is a big problem in the current construction zones with drivers not slowing down when they see the orange barrels.

At the Yorkville project site, the signs still say 55, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol says people need to keep in mind why slowing down is so important.

Lt. Joseph Fetty with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, "The most important thing in that area are the workers that are doing the job and anytime that we do catch people in the construction zone speeding like that, the fines and penalties are increased when the workers are present. A lot of these things vary with the speed."

Lt. Fetty says the speed limit should be reduced at the Yorkville site.

It is possible that the speed reduction signs were blow away in the high winds we've had recently.