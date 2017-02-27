Taking Orange Tip Off Toy Gun Can Cost Your Life

Sometimes the only thing that distinguishes a real gun from a toy is the orange tip on a toy gun.

Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk said he recently responded to a call about a man in the park with a gun.

He says the man, 28-year-old Larry McElfresh, turned out to be carrying a toy handgun, but he had removed the orange tip.

The chief said it was an exact replica of a 45-caliber Colt.

Now McElfresh is facing charges of criminal mischief and persistent disorderly conduct.

Chief Kovalyk says these days, it's not just the police who could get the wrong impression.

"An individual who has a concealed carry permit, but who doesn't have the experience of a police officer, could see that toy gun in someone's hand and believe it's the real thing," Chief Kovalyk said. "And if they feel threatened, it's hard to tell what action they might take."

The chief said McElfresh had recently gotten out of jail for previous charges of domestic violence in which he had reportedly made threats to kill people.

He was reportedly wearing the toy gun in his waistband under a black hoodie.

Chief Kovalyk says McElfresh has a court date March 16.