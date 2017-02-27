Ohio Valley Community Slamming Brakes on Spending

Bellaire is now officially under a spending, hiring, and overtime freeze.

The news came out in a letter from the mayor which at first was just sent to the department heads. Then the letter was released to the public on the webpage "The Village Voice".

Councilman Dan Brown said the village goes $730 more dollars into debt every day. He said by the end of the year, that debt will be staggering.

Brown said they are under a hiring and overtime freeze until further notice. He said it's not a popular decision, but it's necessary. "It's not what everybody wants. Everybody wants us to spend until we can't spend anymore. But the taxpayers are on the hook for this. And as a public servant, I am not going to turn around and suggest that we increase the rates to the public without our house being in order. We need to turn around and cut our spending, we need to control our spending, and we need to be fiscally responsible for the people of Bellaire," Brown said.

Councilman Brown said the finance committee was on board with imposing the freeze on all departments other than the police, but he said the mayor added the police department by executive order.

Brown said the no overtime order can be lifted in case of emergency by calling the mayor and asking for special permission.