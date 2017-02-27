Bishop Receives Plan to Keep BDHS Open

There is new hope to keep Bishop Donahue High School open.

The committee trying to keep the school open said Bishop Michael J. Bransfield received a certified plan to keep BDHS on Thursday of last week and they are hoping to get a response by the end of the week.

Last week Bishop Bransfield rejected the request to appeal to keep BDHS open. His reason were finances and enrollment. But they're not done. — Laurie Conway (@LConwayWTRF) February 28, 2017

There are 14 corporate sponsors pledging to give the school $75,000 for the next five years. Their goal is 20 sponsors at $5,000. The money will go in the restricted fund, which means if the school stays open, the money will be used strictly for maintaining Bishop Donahue. The money would not be associated with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. If the school were to close, all of the money would be given back to the people who donated it.

A committee sent out 2,000 letters to alumni and friends, which netted over $22,000 in just two weeks. They are also working on a website where people visit to donate. The site will link to PayPal so they can pledge online.



Money isn't the only thing coming into Bishop Donahue recently. "One of the things that is nice when we are opening these donation letters is that we're also getting letters of support in there, little statements from people," said Christy Beveridge, co-treasurer of the Save Bishop Donahue Foundation.

The website will also have information on meetings and announcements regarding the school.

"If we don't appeal, we lose." So in the meantime they're hoping for meaningful dialogue to try to keep the school open. — Laurie Conway (@LConwayWTRF) February 28, 2017

Among the good news regarding money and support, those in attendance learned that Bishop Michael J. Bransfield denied the appeal to keep the school open. Canon lawyer and President of the St. Joseph Foundation Philip Gray said the next step is to take the group's full legal appeal to Rome.



Gray hopes the Cardinal will have the appeal in his hands by March 8. "Just that I believe that this is a school worth saving. And I believe that they have a strong case and I hope that the community stands behind them," Gray said.



The Cardinal and Judges will review the information and make their decision, which will be communicated to the people and Bishop Bransfield.



While the fate of the school remains unknown, the Bishop Donahue community continues to stand together, light their town up in green, and pray for the best outcome.

"You don't know a stranger and it extends beyond that. So once your kids graduate, everybody comes back for the games, it's a very big community-based family. And you can't get any better than green and gold," Beveridge said.