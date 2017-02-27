Sistersville General Hospital to Partner With Wheeling Hospital

Some changes are on the horizon for Sistersville General Hospital.

Monday evening city council unanimously voted for Sistersville General to enter into a partnership with Wheeling Hospital.

The partnership will help the hospital provide the community with more health care options and services.

“We are very pleased SGH and city leaders have placed their trust in our ability to enhance SGH’s long-time commitment to providing its patients with the highest possible level of care. We understand the importance of having a home town hospital – one that can provide quality services to its patients,” said Wheeling Hospital CEO Ron Violi.

The facility has been serving the people of Tyler County for the last 108 years and has seen a number of changes through that time.

Sistersville Mayor Bill Rice said he's happy to enter into the venture and looks forward to what the future holds.



He also said that the hospital has faced financial hardships recently and it will bring the people of Tyler County some peace of mind knowing their hospital will remain open.

Mayor Rice said the Sistersville General is one of the largest employers in the county and if it would have come to the point of closure, it would have had detrimental effects on the city and the entire county.

Violi explained that Wheeling Hospital’s philosophy is to help keep patients and their loved ones close to home.

“A hospital visit or stay can be stressful, and being able to receive quality care, close to home, eliminates the added stress and burden of traveling to a distant city,” said Violi. “We look forward to working with SGH and the community to provide continuation of care for Sistersville and Tyler County.”