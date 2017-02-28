Don't "Like" These Popular Facebook Posts, They May Actually be a Dangerous Scam

On Facebook, you will often see a friend share a heartbreaking photo, accompanied by a post that pleads with users to “like,” “comment” or “share” in order to raise money or awareness for a person in need.

According to CBS News, Facebook users should be cautious, as some of the emotional posts they’re reading may not always be true. In fact, there’s a chance they’re part of a scam called “like-farming” that could put your personal data and computer security at risk.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warned about the scam, which lures people into liking or sharing a fake page by claiming Facebook will donate a given sum of money for each action, back in 2015. And now, their warning is being shared anew as fake posts once again go viral.

Scammers who use “like-farming” tactics can take advantage of a Facebook user’s interaction to either collect and sell information about that user or use it as a gateway to collecting more personal information — like passwords or credit card numbers.

“Once the page creators have piled up hundreds of likes and shares, they may strip the page and promote something else, such as products that they will receive commissions for selling,” the BBB explained in a statement. “They may also sell the page and information that was collected from the ‘likes’ with a more direct threat of gaining access in an attempt to gather credit card numbers that may be stored for certain Facebook apps, passwords or other personal information.”

A recent story that was circulating on Facebook, involving a 3-year-old boy, thrust the scam back into the spotlight last week.

The post, which claimed the young boy had “cancer” and “needs surgery,” garnered more than 2.1 million shares and nearly 300,000 likes — until it was finally removed for violating Facebook’s terms of service.

Though it’s sometimes difficult to determine which posts are real and which are fake, there are a few simple clues that these “like-farming” posts have in common:

They claim someone has cancer or another serious disease and needs money for surgery.

They claim Facebook “has decided to help” by donating a certain amount of money for “likes,” “comments” or “shares.”

They typically ask a Facebook user to comment “Amen” at the end of the post.

So, next time you see a post with a heart-wrenching photo that catches your eye, look for these signs before responding. And if you suspect the post is a scam, report it to Facebook immediately.

Facebook has not yet responded to CBS News’ request for comment on this issue.

