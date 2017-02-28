LIVE STREAM: Wheeling State of the City Address at Noon

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott will be giving his State of the City address at Noon Tuesday.

Since being elected, Mayor Elliott has been working to improve Downtown Wheeling by continuing several new projects such as the HealthPlan building and the Boury Lofts.

There are concerns the mayor will have to address, including less housing and more businesses. Elliott has said over the next few months, the city can expect to see even more projects.

The State of the City address will be held inside Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino and Racetrack at Noon Tuesday. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The speech will be streamed live here at noon.