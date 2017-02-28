The Fur Ball Will Be A Fundraiser With The Emphasis On Fun

The Fur Ball will offer animal lovers an evening of dining, dancing, music and enjoyment, while they're donating to help spay and neuter thousands of animals.

The phone rings at the Tiffany Dlesk Spay Neuter Clinic in Marshall County.

A woman says she needs help.

She feeds some feral cats in her neighborhood.

And she'd like to get them spayed and neutered.

How many cats?

"She's got a colony of about 30 cats," said Denise Nally, clinic director, "Those cats will very quickly start reproducing here. We've got spring fever coming."

The clinic has spayed and neutered more than 10,000 dogs and cats since 2012.

It is a low cost alternative for low income pet owners or animal shelters.

The upcoming Fur Ball will raise money to do even more.

"The proceeds from the Fur Ball will go to nine separate rescue and shelter organizations," explained Nally. "The proceeds will be divided up among those rescue organizations evenly to go to spays and neuters."

Those organizations are: The Belmont County Animal Shelter, The Belmont County Animal Sanctuary, Cat-Stray-Shun, The Noble County Humane Society, Cross Paws Humane Society, Back Street Cat Rescue, The Road Home Animal Project, The Belmont County Animal Rescue League and The Bina Meyers Cat Project.

"We are just going to go and have a night of fun, food, with no other money necessary," said Nally. "No Chinese raffle baskets, no 50-50 raffles, you just come as you are--it's casual chic--and have a good time."

The Fur Ball is March 17 at Wheeling Park's White Palace. Tickets are $75. To purchase tickets or to find out more about the Fur Ball, call (304) 238-5802.