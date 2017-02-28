Mayor Elliott Focuses On Downtown, Bright Future

It was an exciting day in the city of Wheeling, as hundreds gathered to hear what's going on in the community and look towards the future.

Mayor Glenn Elliott's first state of the city address was one of optimism, and as you see the work at the Health Plan happening downtown, he said it's a new day in Wheeling.

"It was once our community's pride and joy and this city council is committed to making it once again a destination and of itself," said Elliott.

During his speech Mayor Elliott focused on four key points, the big focus, ways to make downtown vibrant. He continued with the importance of our reputation for public safety.

"It's one of our best selling points abroad, you're looking to move your family somewhere you're going to look at public safety it's a high thing you're going to be considering, you lose the reputation as a safe community it's really hard to actually re-attain that," said Elliott.

Elliott also touched on the budget and thinks the city has been asking law enforcement officer to do too much with too little.

"We have a tight budget so we probably can't add as many police officers as we'd like, we want to continue to give city employees a raise," said Vice Mayor Chad Thalman.

The Mayor also spoke about branding Wheeling for the 21st century, something that hit home for Linsly student Ugo Onwuka..

"After hearing his speech I realized if we want change to happen it has to start here, in places like these, it doesn't always have to be in the big cities the popular places. I think maybe I would come back to help if I could," said Junior Linsly student Ugo Onwuka.

Mayor Elliott said the bottom line he wants people to know, Wheeling is coming back.

"And we will continue to push the boundaries that some of have set for Wheeling, during this period which I hope is a very transformative time in our city's history," said Elliott.