City Honors Pioneers of Wheeling

Wheeling has had a long, rich history, but throughout it all, there have been certain people who have helped shape this community. Tuesday, eight of those people who have contributed to the growth got their time in the spotlight.

The city handed out it's first Gateway Award, and it went to a man who served for more than two decades.

Jack Lipphardt became the first mayor elected city-wide in 60 years. He was said to be a "light in the darkness."

Then, there's Ann Thomas who is the first African American to graduate from the Ohio Valley General Hospital nursing program and work as a nurse in the school system.

And Brother John Byrd was honored as well for his part in co-finding the South Wheeling Preservation Alliance 10 years ago. 7News spoke to a few of these people who have helped move the city forward.

"So encouraging to an old guy now to see, a new, young, fresh City Council determined to move forward," said former Wheeling Mayor Jack Lipphardt.

"It was Jim Crow West Virginia, and I went to an all black school, and everything was segregated, but guess what; we've come a long way baby," First African American to Graduate from OVGH Ann Thomas said.

Brother John Byrd/Co-Founder, South Wheeling Preservation Alliance - "There's so many people that are really trying to be active in this city and it really takes all of us working together to get this city and the whole area back to life," Co-Founder, South Wheeling Preservation Alliance Brother John Byrd told 7News.

Also honored at today's event were Tom and Peggy Dailer, Ginger Kabala, Dan and Debbie Joseph, Kevin Duffin, Lori Jones and the late Bill O' Leary.