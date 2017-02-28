PTO Building New School Playground

The City of Wheeling has many beautiful parks, such as Oglebay and Wheeling Park, but the city playgrounds are falling into disrepair. A parent-teacher organization at Woodsdale Elementary is trying to change this.

A parent-teacher organization is working to offer its students more enjoyment and exercise through a new playground. The organization is currently raising funds for the construction through 5k races, donations and more.

As of now, Woodsdale's playground is simply a large blacktop surface for students to play games, but the new playground would offer more including opening up use of the playground to the community.

Mayor Glenn Elliott says Woodsdale Elementary has the right idea for repairing playgrounds. "We have about between 30 to 35 of them, all varying in state between bad and terrible. We actually have to invest in these important resources for people and kids in our communities. That's going to be a priority for this council going forward," said Mayor Elliott.

If you would like to get involved, the city is looking for volunteers and sponsors.

Also, the Department of Parks and Strategic Planning currently has a survey out asking Wheeling residents what they would like to see change in the city.