Police in Chester are looking for the people who robbed the Fun Cafe at gunpoint Monday night.

According to Police Chief Todd Murray, two suspects held the clerk at gunpoint for a few minutes before leaving with her purse and money from the safe.

The suspects were reportedly wearing masks and hoods. One of them might have been a female.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312.