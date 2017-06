One of the men charged with inducing panic after calling in a fake bomb threat to the Fort Steuben Mall earlier this month will spend the next 6 months in jail.

Edward Burch admitted to his charges Tuesday in Jefferson County common pleas court.

The other man charged in the incident, Shaquille Wade, remains in the Jefferson County jail on a $250,000 dollar bond.

Wade also has a falsification charge for allegedly lying to the police stemming from the bomb threat incident as well.