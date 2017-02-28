Rush Run Blasting on Schedule

There's a light at the end of the tunnel for the Route 7 blasting project at Rush Run

It is on schedule for all four lanes to be opened back up in July for the first time since 2011.

Right now, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation garage in Wintersville are doing maintenance work to make sure there are no delays in the reopening.

ODOT Project Engineer Adam Lytton said, "They are going through re-ditching along the road, cutting all of the overhanging trees , that way when they open the road back up, the only people you should see in here is people to cut the grass, that's it."

At the Brilliant site, the excavation portion of that project should finish up in late summer, then they will start reconstruction of road.