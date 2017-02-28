Mall Store Mysteriously Shuts Down

A store at the Ohio Valley Mall has mysteriously shut down.

Sources tell 7News Woodbury Outfitters, beside Rural King, apparently packed up and left town overnight, between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The store, that specialized in guns, ammunition and outdoor gear, had been there since 2015, when JoAnn Fabric moved out.

Employees of nearby stores say Woodbury customers have been on site, with merchandise to return, and they're getting no answers.

Mall officials have also been trying to contact Woodbury's owners, also with no response.

"If anybody has anything that they need to pick up or return from Woodbury Outfitters, we at the mall have no way to help in that situation. Hopefully something will be posted soon, And according to our office, that our lease with Woodbury Outfitters is still valid," stated Candi Noble-Greathouse, who is the OVM Marketing Manager.

The shelves inside are bare, and only one small sign on the door says "closed." Otherwise, there was no explanation.

One witness told 7News that two tractor trailers pulled up, were quickly loaded with all the merchandise, and then pulled out in the early hours of Sunday morning.