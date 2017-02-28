Officials: Overdose response team is Huntington's next step - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Officials: Overdose response team is Huntington's next step

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Huntington is considering creating a quick-response team to reach out to those who have overdosed.

The Herald-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2m9ZC5l) it comes as officials in Colerain, Ohio visited Huntington on Monday to talk about their own program.

There, a team consisting of a police officer, a paramedic and a counselor visit a person's home after an overdose. They provide information and maintain that relationship until the person gets into a treatment program.

Since starting in July 2015, the team has done nearly 250 follow-up investigations and almost 80 percent of people have entered some form of treatment.

Officials say it's Huntington's next step. Interim Fire Chief Jan Rader says a similar program would benefit Huntington first responders.

Colerain Township, located outside of Cincinnati, is Ohio's 14th largest community with 60,000 residents.

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.