Council Starts Talks on Future Finances

After the State of the City Address, Wheeling City Council returned to their chambers at the City-County Building to talk about the future of the City's finances, Tuesday.



It was just the preliminary workshop, where City Manager Robert Herron laid out his proposal for City Council, although, officials did note that it's hard to anticipate the City's needs so early on in the year, but these meetings are required under West Virginia law.



The next budget workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m.

