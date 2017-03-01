Flooding, School Closure, As Severe Thunderstorms Pass Through

We have been closely following the severe storms all morning, right now Ohio, Eastern Belmont and Marshall Counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings.

Right now in Marshall County flooding is being reported on Big Grave Creek, Little Grave Creek, Wolf Run Road and North Fork Creek according to Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Hart.

Cameron Elementary is closed due to flooding.

In Belmont and Ohio County, Emergency Management Agencies are not reporting any major issues, however, they are closely monitoring high creeks and streams.

Around 6 a.m. this morning there were over 1,000 customers out of power in our area, according to AEP, right now that number is around 100.



You can continue to check www.appalachianpower.com/outagemap for outages. The map is updated every 15 minutes.

Stay with 7News for the latest on the severe thunderstorms.