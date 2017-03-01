Local Business Gives Recovering Addicts a Second Chance

In West Virginia the drug epidemic is continuously growing, but one wheeling company is doing what they can to help recovering addicts, with simply just a twin-pop.

"We give people an opportunity," Ziegenfelder Production Manager Matt Porter told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro.

When one thinks of a frozen flavored treat they're likely to remember a hot summer day with the ice melting on their hands, but what they don't see is the process behind creating that treat. Ziegenfelder Company in Wheeling has been creating the frozen ice novelties since 1861. But it's what they do for recovering drug addicts that is truly amazing.

They gave me an opportunity and actually realized I'm alright with the company and allowed me to move up, generally, to the operator position I am now," said Ziegenfelder Operator and Recovering Addict Charles Hall.

Hall was a drug addict for years, and recently decided to get clean which involved getting a job, that's where Ziegenfelder came into play.

"Your not based on, or judged on, your past; so that you get a chance to rise up through the company," Hall told Conigliaro. "That allows me to have pride in myself which I didn't have for years while I was using."

Porter tells 7News Ziegenfelder began this program to "help their community" because it was the right thing to do, "Any recovering citizen it is 70% more likely success if they have important."

"You're not worried about what's going to happen next cause you've got a steady paycheck coming in, you can take care of your bills and your family," said Hall. "So, it's nice to stay with the company and they recognize what you're doing for them.

Porter says, they first met the US Attorney's office a couple months ago and have been working with the US probation officers to ensure everyone's safe and ready to work.

"There's two ways that we can approach the drug issue in our area. The first one being that we could turn our backs on it and ignore it, and ultimately we will have to deal with it in some sort of way," Porter said. "This is our home, this is our community, many of us at Ziegenfelder's have children in this area. So, making a positive impact on this Valley is important to us."

For Charles being able to have pride in himself is amazing for him, and his family, "They're real encouraging, actually. They're real proud of me cause I'm doing the right thing finally.