Flood Water Rose Over Roads In Belmont County

Belmont County EMA officials went everywhere from Barnesville to Bailey's Mills to Wegee Creek, keeping an eye on volatile weather conditions.

At some points, there were storms with thunder and lightning, and rain came down steadily.

People were seen driving through standing water in some areas.

Belmont County EMA Director Dave Ivan says that's a bad idea.

"We preach all the time not to drive through flooded roadways," said Ivan. "The primary reason is that when the road is under water, you don't know if the road is there or not. A prime example of that was back in 2004 in the Lansing area. We had a complete section of Route 40 that was gone."

Wegee Creek turned the road into a lake, forcing surprised drivers to turn around.

"I'm definitely not trying to cross it in my car," said Daniel Lucas of Jacobsburg. "I wouldn't attempt to cross the water at all. It's dangerous."

The rain and storms brought water onto already saturated ground, turning it all into runoff.

Streams that are ordinarily small have taken on the look of waterfalls.

And strong winds, which would ordinarily help to dry up the excess water, may actually pose a threat.

"I mean now we've got saturated soil from all the rain," noted Dave Ivan. "So you put that and high winds together and there's a good possibility we'll have trees and power lines down throughout the county tonight."

Creeks that are normally just a trickle are now running high and fast.

And that may soon have an effect on the Ohio River, according to Ivan.

"The River is high right now," he said. "And with this additional amount of water, yeah, there's the potential for a river flood."