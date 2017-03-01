Residents Left Stranded in their Homes After Severe Weather

Several areas of the Ohio Valley were underwater Wednesday as flood waters moved through.



Marshall County was one of the hardest hit areas and Glen Dale was just one area that was hit pretty hard. Early in the day, many streets in Marshall County were completely flooded and schools even closed two hours early.

The waters receded by late afternoon, but it was a much different scene for one neighborhood near Little Grave Creek, which was one of the hardest hit areas in Marshall County leaving people stranded inside their homes for hours.

While our 7News crew was on scene, a truck tried to cross through the flooding and stalled out. Marshall County Emergency Management Director, Tom Hart, said a similar situation happened at the bottom of Pine Hill in the Birch Run area.

In both cases everyone was safe, but Hart said it was a reminder to never to drive through high water on the roads, "It just takes a matter of inches to be able to pick the vehicle up and take it downstream, you may not be able to get out so there's multiple locations along those roadways where they're closed due to flooding so just avoid those areas at this point."

Hart also said, some areas to avoid that might still be seeing some flooding are Middle Grave Creek, Fish Creek, and Big Wheeling Creek.



The good news was that no injuries were reported across the county, but there is a lot of nuisance flooding inside many garages and basements.