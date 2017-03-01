Dangerous Slip Forces Road Closures

Two major roadways in West Bellaire are closed due to a dangerous slip that threatens one of those roads.

As a precaution, Washington Street is closed from 26th Street to Dorer Avenue, because of a major slip on Tanney Avenue that runs above Washington Street.

Tanney Avenue is also closed to traffic. Village officials are concerned that heavy rains could cause the hillside to give way.

There is no word yet on when either road will re-open.