Traffic Back Caused by Two Vehicle Accident in Belmont County - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Traffic Back Caused by Two Vehicle Accident in Belmont County

Posted: Updated:
BELMONT COUNTY, OH -

A two-vehicle accident caused a traffic backup for miles on Interstate 70 westbound by the Barnesville exit, Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jeffrey Van Horn of St. Clairsville was driving a 2002 Saturn. Officials said the driver lost control due to the weather and hit the driver's side of a semi-truck driven by Mark Olde of Montana.

Van Horn was trapped inside the vehicle before Barnesville EMS got him out and transferred him to a local hospital. 

There was no word on Van Horn's injuries.

