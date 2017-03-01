Majorsville Lateral Pipeline Hearing Set for Thursday, Hare Krishna Community Concerned

The Hare Krishna Community is concerned that New Vrindaban, home of the Palace of Gold, could have a major pipeline running right through it.

Hare Krishna leaders say it would hit two of their communities most significant areas.

There is a court hearing taking place Thursday at the U.S. District court in Wheeling to decide the future plans of the Majorsville Lateral pipeline. 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro talked to the director of communications at ISKCON New Vrindaban, about the hearing Thursday and he just wants people to know one thing.

"We are not here to stop the Rover Pipeline company's pipeline, rather we'd like to come to an understanding that our sacred spaces are not harmed," Director of Commuications at ISKCON New Vrindiban Vrindavan Das. "That would be very disturbing to our residents and pilgrims."

He went on to say they're hoping the officials with the Rover Pipeline honor the significance the sacred place has on their community.

The Hare Krishna devotees are planning on chanting and distributing cookies in front of the U.S. District Court in Wheeling from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

