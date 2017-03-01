Students Unveil New Professional Logo Project

Students in the Graphic Design Program at West Liberty University are putting some great real work experience on their resumes.

The students just designed a new logo for the Business Development Corporation and it was just unveiled Thursday. The students, Aleece Abel, Jenny Ball and Alyssa Culp, all from the Ohio Valley worked on the project in a class with Professor Jim Haizlett.

The students call themselves Muse Design and say they enjoyed the opportunity to create a professional brand.