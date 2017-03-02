Police Release New Details on Fatal Accident

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released new details on a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

According to OSHP, Robert W. Taylor, 21, of Steubenville was traveling east bound on State Route 151 between Jewett and Scio just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say Jesus Lopez, 49, of Clearfield, Pennsylvania was walking across State Route 151 when he was struck by the vehicle driven by Taylor.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harrison County Coroner's Office.

The incident remains under investigation.