Coach Convicted of Sexual Abuse; Immediately Jailed

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A western Pennsylvania gymnastics coach convicted of sexually abusing three former students wasn't allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing after the judge learned he had been holding hands with another teen student during jury deliberations.

Forty-five-year-old Keith Callen, of Sarver, was convicted Wednesday in Allegheny County on several charges including sexual assault by a sports official and corruption of minors.

Judge Donna Jo McDaniel revoked Callen's bond and immediately jailed him when she learned he was spotted holding hands with a 16-year-old student in a courtroom hallway.

Prosecutors say Callen molested a teenage girl while he was her private coach and two sisters in 2001 when they were 6 or 7.

