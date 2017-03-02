UL Teacher Charged with Sexual Conduct with Student to Stay Out of Jail for now

The Union Local High School teacher charged with having inappropriate sexual conduct with a student is off the job, but will not be in jail while awaiting trial.

That was determined as 27-year-old Tiffany Cordes had her arraignment in Western Division Court Thursday. Cordes is facing one count of sexual battery, a felony. The judge told her it carries a maximum possible penalty of three years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

The arraignment focused on her bond. She has not been in jail, and as it turns out, she will not be, at least for now.

"The State is comfortable with personal recognizance bond, on the condition she has no contact with the victim," noted Assistant Prosecutor Joe Vavra.

"We have no objection to the State's request that Ms. Cordes have no contact or communication with the alleged victim," responded Ron Ryncarz, the attorney temporarily representing Cordes.

Judge Eric Costine agreed to personal recognizance bond under those conditions, adding another condition as well.

"There will be no intentional contact with the alleged victim in this case--or any other students at Union Local High School," he ruled.

Union Local school officials say Cordes remains on paid administrative leave, but they will soon take another look at her job status. The incident allegedly took place in the student's pickup truck, when he and Cordes reportedly went out to pick up materials for backdrops for the prom.

Her preliminary hearing is set for next Tuesday.