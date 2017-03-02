Rover Pipeline, LLC Reaches Agreement with Hare Krishna Community

Protests took place Thursday and may have paid for those wanting to protect sacred grounds.

The case had just wrapped up before 5 p.m. involving the Rover Pipeline in Federal Court according to an attorney for Rover Pipeline, LLC, William Wilmoth with Steptoe & Johnson PLLC.

There were a number of parties in attendance in Federal Court with concerns about where the Pipeline would be located as it makes its way through the Ohio Valley. Wilmoth said, the last group to be addressed in the last minutes was the Hare Krishna group and Rover had agreed to re-engineer and re-located their plans for the pipeline in a way that will not interfere with the Krishna sacred grounds.

That is something Wilmoth said his clients take very seriously and they never want to disrupt any grounds that are sacred to anyone.

One of the attorneys for the Rover Pipeline, Thomas A. Zabel, released this statement Thursday night: