High School Baseball Field Hit by Flooding

One place in Marshall County hit in Wednesday's flooding is cleaning up fast in hopes of hitting homeruns again.

For the first time since 2010, the John Marshall High School baseball field sat underwater leaving behind a muddy mess.

Volunteers from around the community are coming to help with the clean-up. Even though the team is practicing indoors for the mean time, they still miss being on their home turf.

JMHS baseball coach Bob Montgomery said, "For the baseball field it's devastating. It's going to take us a while to get our field back. We're going to give everyone our real nice John Marshall baseball field again as soon as we can."

The baseball season starts up on March 22 and they hope to have the field cleaned up by then.