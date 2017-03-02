Chase Suspect in Court

A Steubenville man appeared in court Thursday after leading police on a chase.
According to Steubenville Police, they tried to pull over Brooks Hurt for failure to stop. Hurt allegedly led police through multiple streets and alleyways before running on foot.
He was later arrested in an alley where police say they found him with marijuana and cash.
Hurt faces charges of Failure to Comply and Trafficking in Marijuana.
WTRF
