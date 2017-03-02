Sun Valley Working Hard to Clean Up

After a backyard creek rose above its banks flooding homes, one Marshall county neighborhood is working hard to clean up the mess.
The Sun Valley neighborhood in Glen Dale was hit hard Wednesday and many residents spent Thursday recovering.
Some homes had minor flood damages, but others had many property items ruined from the high waters.
It is unclear how long the clean-up is expected to take.
WTRF
