Dress for Success: Y-Not Repeat Women's Boutique

Ahead of the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair, 7News is bringing you some tips to impress.

With more vendors than ever, anyone looking for a job should make sure they are dressed for success.

Tucked into the YWCA at 1100 Chapline Street in Wheeling is a little clothing boutique that has helped many women get back on their feet. People from Pennsylvania and as far as Zanesville, Ohio have heard about the little boutique.

"I'm not sure there's anything like this around," said Joan Stamp, Chairman of the Women's Giving Circle.

Funded completely through donations, and run by volunteers, the Y-Not Repeat Women's Boutique helps women prepare for job interviews and in their careers by providing affordable and appropriate attire.

Stamp dropped of a large bag of clothes on Thursday afternoon. "Well it's very important for women who I think are, have maybe been troubled or are trying to get back into the workforce to be able to dress for success and get nice, gently used clothing," she said.

If you're planning on attending Tuesday's Job and Career fair, there are some things to keep in mind.

"I do want to make a recommendation that anybody goes to even put in an application, don't wear your shorts, or ripped up blue jeans. Go in there as if they are going to interview you today because that first impression does make a difference," Executive Director of the YWCA, Lori Jones said.

The boutique helps women under many circumstances.

"We know that clothing can help build self esteem, and certainly the clientele we work with here, whether it is a battered woman or a woman in recovery. It could be a homeless individual that walks in off the street and has absolutely nothing," said Operations Manager Josh Benyo.

After you secure a job, from scrubs to slacks to suits, the boutique is able to help.

"It's clothing that is gently used, it's clothing that is for yourself and every day life, certainly it's very hard to get a job and to secure a job and then you may need clothing for that as well," Benyo said.

The Y-Not Repeat Women's Boutique is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone who needs help picking something out can ask one of the volunteers for help.

"And certainly if clothing is something you may be intimidated by that's kind of something we're here to help you with in finding that appropriate attire, because clothing can be overwhelming, and if you're in a career change, or you're in a situation where you have to uproot your family and you're now the provider, a lot of cases in terms of domestic violence," Benyo said.

The boutique is also looking for donations, which can be dropped off through the week, Jones said they especially are in need of some jewelry.



You can read more about what the boutique has to offer here.

The YWCA is also holding a High Tea and Fashion Sale on April 2. The cost is $20, and people can shop from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., while the tea and cookies will be served from 1 to 3 p.m. The money will support all of the programs at the YWCA.

Tickets can be purchased at ywcawheeling.org, or by calling 304-232-0511.