Donation to Drug Free Club

The Belmont County Coroner sees first hand the tragic endings of drug addicted lives.

On Thursday, Dr. Troy Balgo donated two $2,500 checks, one to Belmont County Schools Staying Clean and the other to the Belmont County Drug Task Force.

Drug Task Force Commander John McFarland said the Drug Free Kids Clubs are making strides, and can certainly use the resources.

"We have approximately 750 kids in the Belmont County Drug Free Program, which is about 100 more than we had last year. We hope to get down into the middle aged, middle school aged kids next year. We know there's drug activity going on in that age group," stated McFarland

He said they'll try to engage their interest before someone gets them involved with drugs.

Drug Free Club members take random drug tests, pledge to live drug free, and get a variety of rewards; from picnics and parties, to special parking spaces, to free merchandise and tickets.