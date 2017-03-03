Police crack down on imported stimulant

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are cracking down on an illegally imported organic stimulant.

WBNS-TV reports ( http://bit.ly/2mMBzqi ) that Reynoldsburg police were alerted after several students were caught chewing betel nut at the Reynoldsburg High School Summit Campus. Police say the students were visibly off balance.

Betel nut is an oral stimulant used by millions in different regions of Asia. Areca nuts are wrapped in betel leaf and then chewed. Some betel products also contain tobacco.

Health officials say the product isn't a controlled substance but note that researchers link it to oral cancer and tooth decay.

Officials say Columbus area international markets sell the illegal import.

Franklin County Public Health food inspectors continue to search markets to remove betel nut. Officials say the Food and Drug Administration is now involved.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)