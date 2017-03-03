Lots of Changes are in the Works for the Ohio Valley Mall

There are big changes underway at the Ohio Valley Mall, some businesses are moving out, while others are on their way in.

Vanity, a trendy women's clothing store, will close nationwide at the end of March.

That will leave an open space inside the mall.MC Sports has filed for bankruptcy, and all their stores are also closing at the end of the month. K Mart is coming down the home stretch.

Savvy bargain hunters are turning out for the sales, "We have had a lot of traffic of people trying to find a great deal," said Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Director, Candi Noble-Greathouse.

Elder Beerman closes at the end of March as well. Construction will start immediately for the new Marshall's, and they will move in by fall.

What seems like a mass exodus was actually just a part of the retail world, "This is first quarter, and first quarter is when retailers take a look at how they did last year, and to decide if they do need to file for bankruptcy or if they do need to just cut some stores," Noble-Greathouse added.

There are some major up-sides, as well, HH Gregg, which is in bankruptcy is staying open at the Ohio Valley Mall, "And that shows that it's a profitable store and that the market is good," said Noble-Greathouse.

When the Macy's closes at the Fort Steuben Mall, the Ohio Valley Mall Macy's will be a destination store, "We will be from Pittsburgh to Columbus. We'll be the only Macy's, and we encourage everyone to come and shop."

Officials said the vagaries of the retail industry and the changing habits of the buying public necessitate flexibility. They said every day, they're talking with new businesses to fill those spaces.

Mall managers said they still haven't been able to contact the owners of Woodbury Outfitters.

They apparently packed up all their merchandise, leaving nothing but the bare shelves, last weekend.