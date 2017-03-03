Students Prepare to bring home 38th State Title

After a 37-year winning streak, the Wheeling Park Patriots are looking for another win and they're hoping the number 38 is their lucky number this weekend.

Wheeling Park High School's speech and debate team made up of 38 members is ironically hoping to bring home title number 38. I had the chance to see them off as they headed to the West Virginia Speech and Debate Championship.

The Championship was being held at WVU Friday and Saturday where the students will compete in two categories. They have prepped all year for this event through various competitions and their classes.

Debate Coach Bill Cornforth leads the team, but it's his three team captains who said they're feeling both the stress and the excitement, "I'm feeling excited, a little nervous. The pressure is on. I really think we have a great team going down. We've put in so much work and I think we can pull through and we can get 38," said Senior Team Captain, Miriam Demasi.

"We're under a lot of pressure. A lot of people think that this is just an inherited thing, but really it's not a tradition. We don't just get it. It's not just handed to us. We have to keep working really hard, and always stay on our game, and work really hard to do this," said Senior Team Captain, Allee McCardle.

The Wheeling Park team has competed in six competitions this academic year and has taken first place in five of them.

Before the team captains left, they told 7News it would be so exciting to bring that 38th title home.