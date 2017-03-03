Ed Camp Ohio Valley Open to all Teachers

Ohio County Schools Leadership Academy is sponsoring a free day of learning Saturday for educators across the Ohio Valley.

Ed Camp Ohio Valley is intended for educators passionate about teaching and interested in sharing innovative ideas for the classroom. The workshop will be tailored to what teachers want to learn.

The participants will propose, vote, and attend the sessions that interest them, any and all are welcome to present.

Organizers said they're hoping for a big turnout, "This is our second year, last year we had over 100 participants and this year we're expecting that many and hopefully a few more," said Human Resources Director, Susan Nolte.

The event is completely free and will be at Wheeling Park High School from 8AM until Noon. Wireless devices like tablets and laptops are encouraged.

If you would like to register you can call 304-243-6354.