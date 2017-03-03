Protesters Demand Payment for Work Done

Protestors for Lonestar Industrial Services were picketing outside the Mingo Junction steel mill entrance for the third consecutive day, Friday.

They said they plan to stay there until their concerns are addressed and despite the cold temperatures and the wind, about a dozen protestors were there Friday to voice their concerns that their contractors aren't being paid.

Workers for Lonestar Industrial Services had been out protesting since early Friday morning, claiming Acero Junction Incorporated hasn't paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bills to local contractors. 7News spoke with several protesters who said that it's just not fair, "We're hoping to get some progress. I want to see my contractor to get paid. That's the main thing. That's why we're here," said Rick, one of the protestors.

"It's just not fair. They're making money, but they're not paying the contractors," said another protestor, Jim.

Multiple signs could be seen around the area with different sayings from "we did the work, now pay us" to "pay your contractors."

7News called the Acero Junction company several times Friday, and they have yet to comment, but neither silence nor the cold will stop these protestors.

The protestors said they will be out there with their signs until they get the results they want.

