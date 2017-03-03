Fatal Overdoses Double in Ohio

The number of fatal overdoses from heroin and fentanyl doubled during the first two months of this year in Cuyahoga County, Ohio compared with the same period in 2016, according to a county medical examiner.
Officials said there have been at least 109 fatal overdoses attributed to heroin and fentanyl during January and February, compared with 55 for the first two months of 2016.
Thomas P. Gilson, M.D. said another 70 overdose deaths this year have been attributed to cocaine overdoses.
WTRF
