Home and Business Expo Underway in Marshall County

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Home and Business Expo this weekend.

It's located at the West Virginia Penitentiary's event center in Moundsville, and about 85 businesses are on hand.

The ribbon was cut to inaugurate the event while various businesses were setting up, Friday morning.

Residents of the Ohio Valley are encouraged to come and learn about the businesses around them all under one roof, "A lot of people don't realize what we have here. The reason we're doing the expo every year is so they realize that. With 3000 people in two days time coming through here, it's a very crowded situation, and that's exactly what we want. We want a big crowd here," said Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce, Dave Knuth.

WTRF is a proud sponsor of the expo, and we will also have a booth set up.



The hours are from until 8 P.M. Friday and 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Saturday.