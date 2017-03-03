Employee Speaks out about Mysterious Store Closure

Employees have been left scratching their heads after their employer packs up and disappears in the middle of the night.

They reported to work over the weekend to find an empty store and no explanation, "I mean, I understand it's business, but a week notice."

Jason Bennett, the now former archery manager, say's he worked for Woodbury Outfitters for about three years and he's one of about six that finds himself unemployed.

No notice, no nothing, looking for a new job now to take care of his growing family, "Our job as an employee is to give a two-week notice of resignation or something of that time frame to let the other employee find somebody to fill that position," Bennett said.

Bennett said he'll find a new job. It was just the element of surprise that has caught him and the other employees off guard, "Everything in the store was completely taken out, it was done under the cover of darkness, the store manager himself, had no clue whatsoever."

7News reached out to the remaining Woodbury Outfitters store in Coshocton for answers, but they have not responded.