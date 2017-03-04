Two Children Killed in I-64 Accident in West Virginia

UPDATE: 3/4/2017 12:45 a.m.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department and the Milton Police Department, two juveniles passed away following a vehicle collision that also left one adult woman in critical condition.

The two juveniles killed in the accident were 1- and 3-years-old.

Officers tell us that a vehicle was involved in a chain reaction incident on the interstate, and managed to drift across the median and collided with a semi-truck on I-64 near mile marker 30 around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

The woman was transported via helicopter to a nearby medical center.

Her condition is critical at this time.

According to officers, a third juvenile, age seven, was also injured in the crash. The child's condition is unknown at this time.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are now opened. The westbound lanes remain closed while crews continue to work at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

County Dispatchers have confirmed that all westbound and eastbound lanes are closed on I-64 near mile marker 30 between Milton and Culloden.

According to police with the Milton Police Department say a recreational vehicle collided with a semi-truck.

Cpl. Dean Bishop of the Milton Police Department told our reporter on the scene that two people have died and one person is in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck is in stable condition.

A helicopter has transported the patient in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Crews are still working to assess debris and wreckage.

The accident was reported at 7:09 p.m.

Cabell County Sheriff's Deputies, Milton Police, and Cabell County EMS are responding to the accident.