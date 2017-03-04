Marshall County Home & Business Expo Had Huge Turnout

They had everything from hand-crafted lamps to companies that repair basement cracks.

The Marshall County Home and Business Expo 2017 may have been the biggest one ever.

It drew huge crowds both Friday and Saturday.

The 12th Annual Expo is estimated to have drawn more than 3,000 people of all ages.

They streamed into the old West Virginia Penitentiary, browsing at 113 booths and 89 vendors.

At the WTRF TV booth, they honed their basketball skills, and got to know people like Meteorologist Emily Goodman.

"We are giving away a loaf of bread to people who just shoot a basket," said Goodman. "We've had a lot of people come in, and we've encouraged them all to play. It's really simple. Just give them a couple tries. And then we give them a loaf of bread."

We met a lot of budding basketball stars.

There were also mascots and characters like Clifford the Big Red Dog, promoting reading and literacy.

"Clifford was provided thanks to WQED, powered by Chevron," explained Catherine Feryok, librarian at the Marshall County Public Library. "And of course Clifford is a character from childrens' books and he's a PBS Kids broadcasting star."

People received free items of all shapes and sizes, from candy to rulers, and got to know more about the businesses in their own county.

"We have bankers here, we have car dealers," noted Dave Knuth, executive director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce. "We have a lot of non-profit organizations here ."

Winners of the best booth competition were The Appliance Connection, Replacement Windows and Klug's Greenhouse.